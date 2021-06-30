Phil Spencer: Xbox More Focused on Player Engagement Than Console Sales - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with IGN said Xbox is more focused on player engagement than about console sales. Xbox Game Pass has been helping Xbox grow the engagement of players and they are still able to continue to turn a profit.

"The number one metric that we can look at to see if our business is actually growing is, 'are people playing more on the platform?' There’s nothing about review scores, there’s nothing about retail sales of console, or retail sale of games," said Spencer.

"The number one sign that our platform is healthy and growing is actually engagement on the platform from players, and that is what Xbox Game Pass is growing. So, our business continues to grow and continues to be profitable at Xbox, and we're very proud of that."

Microsoft has been expanding the number of platforms Xbox games are playable on. They now release all first-party titles on PC on day one, as well as available on Android and iOS via Xbox Cloud Gaming for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. Microsoft also has plans to make Xbox Cloud Gaming available on smart TVs in the near future.

