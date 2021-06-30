Phil Spencer: First Year of Xbox One was a Cold Dose of Reality - News

Head of Xbox Phil in an interview with IGN said the early years of the Xbox One were the most challenging for the team at Xbox and it helped them learn a lot.

"It was such a seminal moment for the team in checking, "what did we stand for? What did we want to be as we went forward?'" Spencer said. "For the brand, it was a challenging year, there was a lot for us to learn."

Following the success of the Xbox 360 Microsoft stumbled out of the gate with the Xbox One with a focus that seemed to be put on the console as an entertainment hub rather than on the upcoming games. The focus on the Xbox Series X|S has been about the games, Game Pass, and backward compatibility.

"So much of what we are today is from that first year of the Xbox One where we got a real cold dose of reality in focusing on not what the customers wanted but what we thought we needed," said Spencer.

Spencer added that the Xbox team today is very different than it was when the Xbox one launched and is in a better position to meet the demands of the Xbox community.

The team at Xbox has been looking to turn things around with a much stronger first-party lineup as the number of first-party studios has grown from 5 a few years ago to 23 today.

