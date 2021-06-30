GreedFall Now Available for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Spiders has released the action RPG, GreedFall, for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 with the release of GreedFall: Gold Edition.

GreedFall: Gold Edition on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 features faster load times, improved visuals, 4K resolution, and 60 frames per second in performance mode. The Gold Edition includes the base game and The de Vespe Conspiracy story expansion.

GreedFall first launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2019.

