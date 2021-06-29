ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights Out Now for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

Publisher Binary Haze Interactive and developers Live Wire and Adglobe announced NDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights is now available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The PlayStation 4 version of the dark fantasy side-scrolling action game has since been delayed to Q3 201 due to "unexpected technical difficulties." The game first launched PC via Steam Early Access on January 21 and for the Nintendo Switch along with the full PC release on June 22.

Here is an overview of the game:

Story

Once upon a time, in the Kingdom of End,the Deathly Rain suddenly started to fall, transforming all living things it touched into bloodthirsty corpses.

In an instant, the realm fell into chaos.

The cursed rain never stopped pouring on the remaining ruins…

In the depth of an old forgotten church,

Lily opens her eyes.

Experience

ENDER LILIES is a dark fantasy 2D action RPG about unraveling the mysteries of a nation destroyed by a cataclysmic event. The fallen Kingdom of End is a tragic and beautiful world featuring a majestic castle, submerged forests and forbidden underground areas.

On this sorrowful journey, encounter horrific enemies against whom a moment of inattention could be fatal. By releasing foes from their undying curse, you may gain their strength. Overcome the hardships of your journey and uncover the truth with the aid of the fallen knights.

Music

Explore a challenging supernatural world to haunting music by musical group Mili, whose credits include Goblin Slayer opening “Rightfully” and other anime franchises such as Ghost in the Shell.

