Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kazuya Mishima DLC Launches Tomorrow - News

/ 456 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Nintendo announced the Kazuya Mishima from the Tekken series will launch as DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tomorrow, June 29 for $5.99. The DLC character is also included in the $29.99 Fighters Pass Vol. 2.

Director Masahiro Sakurai revealed the next DLC character after Kazuya Mishima will be the last one.

"It's been close to 10 years since Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS systems was in development," Sakurai said. "I’ve been working on this for a long time. You could call it my life’s work.

"But finally, the next downloadable content fighter will be the last one. There won’t be any more after that. It’ll be a while before that announcement, but it’ll be available this year as planned."

View the Mr. Sakurai Presents Kazuya Mishima video below:

View the Mii Fighter Costumes #10 video below:

Read the details on the Kazuya Mishima DLC character below:

Kazuya Mishima

On June 29, the vengeful Kazuya Mishima from the Tekken fighting game series joins the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game for the Nintendo Switch system as part of the “Challenger Pack 10” downloadable content, which also includes a new stage and a selection of music tracks from the decades-spanning Tekken franchise. In a video hosted by Masahiro Sakurai, the Super Smash Bros. series director provided a deep dive into the new fighter’s move set, as well as a detailed look at the new Mishima Dojo stage.

Challenger Pack 10 is part of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate “Fighters Pass Vol. 2,” which can be purchased for $29.99 and also includes Min Min from the ARMS game, Steve & Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from the Finl Fantasy series, Pyra / Mythra from the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 game, and one yet-to-be-announced fighter that will release later this year. “Challenger Pack 10” can also be purchased separately for $5.99.

Debuting more than 25 years ago in the original Tekken game, Kazuya Mishima is one of the most recognizable faces in the storied fighting game series. Kazuya moves from the arenas of Tekken, where players must understand the space between characters and focus on where to hit their opponents in a 3D plane, to the battlefields of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, where players must attack their foes through 2D heights and distances. Because of this change in gameplay dimensions, Kazuya shows off a special skill set in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate when compared to his Tekken roots.

In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Kazuya’s main attacks are similar to his fighting moves in Tekken, but to give him the midair jumps, smash attacks and special moves that the Super Smash Bros. series is known for, his Devil’s Power is put to use. In later games in the Tekken series, Kazuya can transform into a powerful winged demon. Players will notice Kazuya activating this Devil’s Power for various jumps, smash attacks and special moves in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The new stage that players will receive in “Challenger Pack 10,” “Mishima Dojo,” is the dojo of the Mishima family—specifically Kazuya’s father Heihachi. The dojo is closed off in all directions, but its walls and ceiling can be broken with strong attacks, turning the stage into dangerous terrain. With no floating platforms, the Mishima Dojo stage is more grounded than many other stages in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, requiring new strategies when battling on it.

After downloading “Challenger Pack 10,” players will also receive 39 music tracks from the Tekken series, containing a mix of songs from earlier and more recent games in the franchise.

New Mii Fighter Costumes

Additionally, launching alongside Kazuya Mishima are new paid Mii Fighter costumes, including Shantae (Shantae), Lloyd Irving (Tales of Symphonia), Dante (Devil May Cry), and Dragonborn (The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim).

Min Min amiibo

For those looking to arm themselves with even more Super Smash Bros. fun, a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo is on its way! Min Min, the fighting noodle girl from ARMS, will be available for purchase at select retailers in 2022.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles