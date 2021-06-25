Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Video Showcases Snowdrop Engine Improvements - News

Ubisoft has released a new video for the recently announced first person, action-adventure game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

The video showcases the improvements that have been made to the Snowdrop engine, which has previously been used in The Division games, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and more.

"The world of Avatar that James Cameron and his team brought to life is epic in so many ways," said technical art director Sebastian Lindoff. "It's brimming with life, it’s bioluminescent at night, and it’s as majestic in scale as it’s rich in details. As the world of Avatar is so different to anything we’ve done before, we had to do some major upgrades and big improvements to our engine."

Senior technical artist Kunal Luthr said the upgrades include "many interactive shaders that can be affected by the player, from real time wind simulations and interactions to intelligence plants reacting to your presence."

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna in 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

