Konami Releases Open Beta for 'New Football Game Online Performance Test' - News

Konami has released an open beta for "New Football Game Online Performance Test" on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The beta is available to play until July 8.

The official Konami website for "New Football Game Online Performance Test" is in a subdirectory of Pro Evolution Soccer, which likely means this beta is for the next game in the series.

Here is an overview of the open beta:

Konami is proud to announce that a new soccer experience is on its way!

Having said that, we’ll be running an open beta prior to the game’s official launch, as described below.

The purpose of this beta test is to evaluate the quality of the online matchmaking and connection to the servers.

Please note that gameplay mechanics, balancing, animations, and graphics are all under development and will be improved before the official launch.

With all that out of the way, we would like to invite you to participate in this open beta, and we would greatly appreciate it if you could share with us your thoughts and feedback on your experience.

Details:

Purpose

To check the quality of online matchmaking and connection to the servers so that we may improve upon both for the official launch.

To survey participants of the test, which will provide us invaluable information to further improve the game experience.

Title

New Football Game Online Performance Test

Regions

Worldwide (you have the chance to be matched against users from various regions)

Test Schedule

06/24/2021 00:00 - 07/08/2021 00:00 (UTC)

Platforms

PlayStation4

PlayStation5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S

How to Participate

All you need to do is go to your console's official store, download "New Football Game Online Performance Test", and launch the game. You do not need to preregister to participate in this test.

Notes:

Only a limited number of teams are available to play during this test. Each team has a squad of 22 players, chosen according to how many matches they appeared in and their total match play time.

You do not need to subscribe to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to participate in online multiplayer games for this test.

Cross-generation play between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 is available.

Cross-gen multiplayer games between Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S are available.

This game is currently under development, so unexpected errors, such as crashes, may occur.

We may need to perform unscheduled maintenance during the test.

In order to participate in the test, you must agree to the Terms of Use inside the game.

Game data from this test cannot be carried over to the official launch version.

You will not be able to play the beta test version of this game once the test period has ended.

