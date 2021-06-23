343 Industries Considering Increasing Halo: The Master Chief Collection Player Count - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 213 Views
Halo: The Master Chief Collection producer Sean Swindersky speaking during an Xbox podcast revealed that 343 Industries is considering raising the maximum player count for the game beyond 16 players.
He mentioned the potential to increase the number of players in multiplayer up to 40 or 60 players. But it depends on the performance of the game on the different platforms it is available on.
Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It includes every first-person shooter entry in the series, except for Halo 5.
343 Industries is doing investigations on increased player counts beyond 16 players for Halo MCC!— Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) June 22, 2021
Up to 40-60 players potentially. pic.twitter.com/Lh9kWZg0Ch
As long as it's something that's only available in custom games rather than matchmaking, I'm all for it. Give the players as many options as possible.
Not sure how feasible this is from a gameplay perspective. The maps aren’t designed with 40-60 players in mind, so could end up not working in practice even if the technology can handle it.