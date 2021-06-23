Lost at Sea Launches July 15 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC - News

/ 203 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Headup and developer Studio Fizbin announced the narrative adventure game, Lost at Sea, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on July 15. A demo is available to play on Steam until June 27.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

“Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.” – John Lennon

Lost at Sea tells the story of Anna, who, in the later stages of her life, has come to be alone. To live her new future, she will first have to take stock of her past. Construct her memories by finding objects and solving puzzles on a strange island, and face the question we all face eventually: “Did I do it right?”

In Lost at Sea players experience poignant moments in Anna’s life, moments that we can all relate to, moments that make us all wonder how life can suddenly take a hold of us, instead of the other way around.

Set on a mysterious island, where every biome represents a phase of life, you will explore your surroundings and solve riddles to reclaim memories. All the while your fears are chasing you, trying to trap you in your misery and prevent you from moving on. In the end, this is a game about the things you want to remember, the things you wish for and about life as a whole.

Key Features:

A Personal Story - Experience moments from someone’s life first-hand and help the main character relive and re-assess them to move on.

- Experience moments from someone’s life first-hand and help the main character relive and re-assess them to move on. Island of the Mind - Explore the different phases of life, each of them with their own beautiful biome on the island.

- Explore the different phases of life, each of them with their own beautiful biome on the island. Beautiful Memories - Gorgeous illustrations capture the essence of the most important moments in Anna’s life, while elaborate sound design brings her deepest fears to life.

- Gorgeous illustrations capture the essence of the most important moments in Anna’s life, while elaborate sound design brings her deepest fears to life. Face Your Fears - Did I make the right choices? Did I fail my loved ones? As Anna, face all fears head-on, or walk away from them until you’re ready.

- Did I make the right choices? Did I fail my loved ones? As Anna, face all fears head-on, or walk away from them until you’re ready. Game to Remember - Unlock memories with specifically designed minigames and puzzles that capture these memories in unique gameplay.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles