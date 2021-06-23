Swords of Legends Online Headed West on July 9 - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Gameforge and developers Wangyuan Shengtang and Aurogon announced the MMORPG, Swords of Legends Online, will launch for PC via Gameforge client, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on July 9.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Dazzling MMORPG Swords of Legends Online explores an eons-long clash between the forces of light and darkness. Only those chosen by the legendary sword buried deep within them may unlock the powers necessary to banish the fog of evil, death, and destruction that threaten to consume this tempestuous world. Based on the massively popular Chinese legends that inspired the multi-award-winning television series, several movies, novels, and a series of games including the recent MMORPG Gujian Qitan Online—which first launched in China in July of 2019—Swords of Legends Online introduces a fully remastered version of the highly anticipated triple-A saga to a new audience.

Key Features:

A Rich Saga to Unravel – With a legendary story that will capture the hearts of its players, Swords of Legends Online allows players to experience a journey unlike any other, through hours of fully-voiced cutscenes, an engaging, turbulent narrative, and memorable characters- all in an ancient Chinese setting.

– With a legendary story that will capture the hearts of its players, Swords of Legends Online allows players to experience a journey unlike any other, through hours of fully-voiced cutscenes, an engaging, turbulent narrative, and memorable characters- all in an ancient Chinese setting. Expansive, Exquisite World to Explore – A vivid world is brought to life through gorgeous, highly detailed textures, environments, and characters pulled from the pages of Chinese legends and folklore. From historically accurate costumes to the flora and fauna of each diverse region, Swords of Legends Online presents a unique and highly interactive feast for the eyes.

– A vivid world is brought to life through gorgeous, highly detailed textures, environments, and characters pulled from the pages of Chinese legends and folklore. From historically accurate costumes to the flora and fauna of each diverse region, Swords of Legends Online presents a unique and highly interactive feast for the eyes. Become the Ultimate Force Against Darkness – Players may choose from up to six initial playable classes—Reaper, Summoner, Bard, Spellsword, Berserker, and Spearmaster—each with their own unique playstyle, weapons, and unique zone and story. As characters grow, they can choose between two specializations per class in order to branch out towards powerful new skills that will aid them in their quest to vanquish the darkness.

– Players may choose from up to six initial playable classes—Reaper, Summoner, Bard, Spellsword, Berserker, and Spearmaster—each with their own unique playstyle, weapons, and unique zone and story. As characters grow, they can choose between two specializations per class in order to branch out towards powerful new skills that will aid them in their quest to vanquish the darkness. From the Earth to the Heavens – Players can live and meet above the clouds on unique and customizable floating islands used for personal housing—the perfect resting and gathering space in between quests. Extraordinary varieties of flying mounts will become players’ faithful companions, allowing them to behold the world from a new perspective and visit each other in their own establishments.

– Players can live and meet above the clouds on unique and customizable floating islands used for personal housing—the perfect resting and gathering space in between quests. Extraordinary varieties of flying mounts will become players’ faithful companions, allowing them to behold the world from a new perspective and visit each other in their own establishments. The End is Just the Beginning – Extensive and engaging endgame content lets players forge their own journeys. Through additional quests, multiplayer dungeons, 20-player raids, and a wide plethora of player-versus-player modes, Swords of Legends Online invites players to push their skills to the limit to keep up with frequent content updates.

