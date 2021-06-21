Portal Lead Designer Kim Swift Joins Xbox Game Studios - News

/ 352 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

The project lead and lead designer on Portal Kim Swift has joined Xbox Game Studios Publishing, announced Xbox via Twitter. She will will be the senior director of cloud gaming.

"Our team focuses on three pillars in our games: Community, Innovation and Inclusivity," reads the tweet from Xbox Game Studios Publishing. "Today, [Kim Swift] joins us in XGS Publishing to accelerate our Innovation and collaborate with independent studios to build games for the cloud."

Swift at Valve had also contributed to the two Half-Life 2 episodes and Left 4 Dead 2. She left Valve in November 2009 and in 2012 released Quantum Conundrum. She would later work at Amazon, Electronic Arts, and most recently Google Stadia.

Our team focuses on three pillars in our games: Community, Innovation and Inclusivity. Today, @K2TheSwift joins us in XGS Publishing to accelerate our Innovation and collaborate with independent studios to build games for the cloud.



Welcome to the team, Kim! pic.twitter.com/pM3E5Xxyrt — Xbox Game Studios Publishing (@XboxPublishing) June 21, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles