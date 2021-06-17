Onirike Launches June 29 for Switch, Xbox One, and PC - News

Badland Publishing and developer Devilish Games announced Onirike will launch for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC via Steam on June 29. It will launch later for the PlayStation 4.

Onirike is an original 3D adventure, puzzle, and platformer video game which takes place in an intricate open world, designed with a non-linear narrative and presented with a peculiar audio-visual aesthetic.

In Onirike, we will play Prieto, a charming character who wakes up again and again in the same place. Every time the sun rises, his memories are erased and the next night he returns to the same starting point. But one of the peculiar beings that inhabit this world that would delight Tim Burton reveals to him the key to escape from there: he must collect enough gypsophila to explore the orb of nightmares while avoiding the devourers of souls.

And how does this translate into game mechanics? In a rather ingenious way. The gypsophila appears on the stages like Hansel and Gretel’s breadcrumbs, and we’ll pick them up as we go through the platform design areas, because without it, Prieto will become invisible until he disappears.

But there are areas where there are no gypsophila plants, and it will be up to us to plant them with the seeds we will collect in special levels, during the day, where the hero can glide through the air. This adds an element of strategy, to which is added the impossibility of being detected by the devourers of souls when we are invisible, which makes Onirike an adventure as original as it is challenging.

Key Features:

Explore Onirike’s intricate open world.

Be amazed by its peculiar audio-visual style.

Help Prieto gain new abilities.

Strategically grow gypsophila flowers.

Avoid the devourers of souls by becoming invisible.

