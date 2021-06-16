Bethesda's Pete Hines Apologizes to PlayStation Players About Starfield Xbox Exclusivity - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios over the weekend announced at E3 2021 Starfield will be an Xbox console exclusive and it will launch on November 11, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

SVP of global marketing and communications at Bethesda Pete Hines speaking with GameSpot understands the frustration from PlayStation players who want to play Starfield.

"I totally understand if you are unhappy or pissed or whatever," said Hines. "I get it. Those are all real feelings and frustrations. How should you deal with that? I haven't the foggiest idea. I would never presume to say, Here's how you can make it better and feel better.

"I don’t know how to allay the fears and concerns of PlayStation 5 fans other than to say, I’m a PlayStation 5 player as well, and I’ve played games on that console, and there’s games I’m going to continue to play on it, but if you want to play Starfield, [it’s on] PC and Xbox.

"Sorry. All I can really say is I apologize, because I’m certain that that’s frustrating to folks, but there’s not a whole lot I can do about it."

Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard in a different interview said that being able to focus on fewer platforms, since the game isn't coming to the PlayStation 5, will make for a better game.

"Pick a side' meaning… PlayStation? Is that what you mean? Well.. a little bit," said Howard at the time. "You don’t ever want to leave people out, right? But at the end of the day, your ability to focus and say, this is the game I want to make, these are the platforms I want to make it on, and being able to really lean in on those is going to make for a better product.

"By focusing on those platforms, you really get to lean in a lot on making it the best it can be for those systems. [...] And we’re big believers in all of the avenues that Xbox and Microsoft are doing to get games to more people. Whether that’s the integration with the PC, which is huge for us, the cloud streaming and all those things."

