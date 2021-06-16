Grand Theft Auto Online for Xbox 360 and PS3 to Shut Down on December 16 - News

Rockstar Games announced it will be shutting down Grand Theft Auto Online for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 on December 16, and the online services of L.A. Noire and Max Payne 3 on September 16 for the same two platforms.

Read the details below:

GTA Online on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360

September 16, 2021 PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of Shark Cards for GTA Online no longer sold.

December 16, 2021 GTA Online services for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions, including website stat tracking via the Rockstar Games Social Club no longer available. GTAV Story Mode for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 not impacted.



L.A. Noire on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360

September 16, 2021 Online services for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions, including website stat tracking via the Rockstar Games Social Club no longer available. L.A. Noire Story Mode for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 not impacted.



Max Payne 3 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360

September 16, 2021 Online services for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions, including website stat tracking via the Rockstar Games Social Club no longer available. Max Payne 3 Story Mode for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 not impacted.



Read an FAQ below:

Will I be able to transfer my progress from GTA Online on PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360 to current console generations before it is shut down on December 16, 2021?

No, this is not possible. There is no feature available to transfer character data or progress from those platforms. All website stat tracking for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 via the Rockstar Games Social Club will also be removed.

Can I get a refund for Shark Card purchases for GTA Online on PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360 or transfer the balance to current console generations?

Virtual currency and virtual goods purchases are platform-specific and cannot be refunded or transferred. Please see our End User License Agreement for additional details.

