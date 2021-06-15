Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Adds Kazuya Mishima from Tekken - News

Nintendo announced the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character during its E3 2021 Nintendo Direct. The character is Kazuya Mishima from the Tekken series.

Nintendo will host a Mr. Sakurai Presents Kazuya presentation detailing the character on June 28 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET.

View a trailer of the character below:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

