Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Adds Kazuya Mishima from Tekken

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 355 Views

Nintendo announced the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character during its E3 2021 Nintendo Direct. The character is Kazuya Mishima from the Tekken series.

Nintendo will host a Mr. Sakurai Presents Kazuya presentation detailing the character on June 28 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET.

View a trailer of the character below:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

7 Comments
The Fury (5 hours ago)

Okay, the trailer was pure genius.

KLAMarine (5 hours ago)

Hey! This guy is a vgchartz member!

https://gamrconnect.vgchartz.com/profile/22805/kazuyamishima/#content

mZuzek (5 hours ago)

Jin played like Kazuya in Tekken 3, a bit of a shame they didn't include him as an additional costume. Cool choice though

Azzanation (6 hours ago)

I would have preferred a KI character instead since KI was a staple IP back in the side together days. Someone like Fulgore would be badass.

GoOnKid (6 hours ago)

I would have never expected Tekken but it makes so much sense when you think about it.

KLAMarine (6 hours ago)

Mehh... Had better choices in my head.

KLAMarine KLAMarine (6 hours ago)

He does look cool though.

