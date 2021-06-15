Xbox Summer Game Fest Demos Are Now Available - News

/ 69 Views

by, posted 40 minutes ago

Xbox and Geoff Keighley announced last week ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo event will be making a return this year from June 15 through June 21 with 40 playable demos. At the time only five games were confirmed to have demos - Sable, Lake, The Riftbreaker, Echo Generation, and Tunic.

Some of the demos are now available to play via the Xbox dashboard with more to continue to be added throughout the week.

Here is a list of games that have playable demos as part of the ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo event:

Arrietta of Spirits

BattleCakes

Black Book: Prologue

Prologue Button City

Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone

Clouzy!

ConnecTank

Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room

Echo Generation

The Eternal Cylinder

Faraday Protocol

Get Packed

Godstrike

Justice Sucks: Recharged

Lake

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Paint the Town Red

Princess Farmer

The Riftbreaker: Prologue

Sable

The Strange Story of Brian Fisher: Chapter 2

Strings Theory

The Tale of Bistun

Tanknarok

Teacup

Trigger Witch

Tunic

Wreckout

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

