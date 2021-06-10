Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event Returns June 15 - News

Xbox and Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest last summer presented the first ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo event. It is now making a return this year starting June 15 and running through June 21.

The second ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo event will feature over 40 demos of unreleased upcoming games for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

"These are not normal 'game demos,'" reads the Xbox Wire post. "Typically, the demos you see in our Demo channel are created after the game is completed (or nearly completed) and represent the final version. Many of these demos are early, and some are for games that won’t be out for quite some time.

Think of these as akin to 'show floor demos' and not necessarily indicative of the final product. What that means is that you’ll get to experience these games early – some way early – which is awesome, but you should also note that these games will continue to evolve and be polished as they near release.

"These demos will only be up on the Xbox Dashboard for a week. Some might be re-published to the Demo channel later, but many will simply evaporate at the end of the week, so make sure to check them out while you can."

The full list will be announced soon, however, here are some of the games that will be getting a demo:

Sable: Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders.

Lake: It’s 1986 – Meredith Weiss takes a break from her career in the big city to deliver mail in her hometown. How will she experience two weeks in beautiful Providence Oaks, with its iconic lake and quirky community? And what will she do next? It’s up to you.

The Riftbreaker: The Riftbreaker is a base-building, survival game with Action-RPG elements. You are an elite scientist/commando inside an advanced Mecha-Suit capable of dimensional rift travel. Hack & slash countless enemies. Build up your base, collect samples and research new inventions to survive.

Echo Generation: The summer of 1993 is nearly at an end and a sleepy Canadian town suddenly becomes home to strange accidents and mutated creatures. Echo Generation is a voxel turn-based adventure game about a gang of kids investigating supernatural occurrences while battling monsters and mechs to save their small town.

Tunic: Tunic is an isometric action-adventure game where you explore the wilderness, fight monsters, and discover secrets. You play as a tiny fox in a big world that is filled with mystery. A beautiful setting, tight combat, and a variety of items await you on this grand adventure.

