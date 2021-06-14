Resident Evil Village DLC Now in Development, Re:Verse launches in July - News

Capcom announced during its E3 2021 showcase announced that due to "popular demand" DLC for Resident Evil Village is now in development. No information on the DLC was revealed.

Capcom also announced that Resident Evil Re:Verse will launch in July. It is a standalone Resident Evil multiplayer game that is also included free with all purchases of Resident Evil Village.

Resident Evil Village is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia.

