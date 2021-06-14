Todd Howard: Starfield is Going to be 'Very Big' and Designed to be 'Played for a Long Time' - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios yesterday announced at E3 2021 Starfield will be an Xbox console exclusive and it will launch on November 11, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard in an interview with The Telegraph discussed the game and said they have built cities in the game like they have built cities in previous games. He wants players who explore to be rewarding.

"I don’t want to set any crazy expectations for that," said Howard. "You know, we have cities and we build them like we built the cities we’ve built before. And we have lots of locations that we’re building like we’ve built before.

"And we want that experience of you exploring those to be, you know, as rewarding as we’ve done before. There are some different spins on that given the subject matter, but we like that about games. We want to point in a direction and walk and have our curiosity be piqued, and hopefully rewarded."

Howard added the game is going to be "very big" and the team has spent more time building Starfield to be played for a long time."

"It’s got some more hooks in it for that, that we added later to a game like Skyrim… while still making sure that somebody who just wants to play it, and go through the main quests and 'win,' or feel they’ve accomplished something large is doable," he added.

