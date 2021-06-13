A Tale of Paper Headed to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and PC Later This Year - News

Publisher Digerati and developer Open House Games announced A Tale of Paper will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC later this year. The game first launched for PlayStation 4 in October 2020.

A Tale of Paper is a puzzle-platformer that tells the story of Line, a magical character made of paper who can use origami to change its shape. Transform into a frog, a rocket, a bird and more as Line embarks on an emotional journey to fulfill the dream of its creator.

Key Features:

Paper Shape Transformations – Jump high as an origami frog! Turn into a paper plane and soar! Discover seven forms, each with its own pros and cons.



– Jump high as an origami frog! Turn into a paper plane and soar! Discover seven forms, each with its own pros and cons. A Small Hero in a Big World – Overcome challenges, solve puzzles, and escape danger as you journey across beautifully crafted environments.

– Overcome challenges, solve puzzles, and escape danger as you journey across beautifully crafted environments. A Narrative Without Text – Explore each level and find hidden collectibles to unveil the heartfelt story behind A Tale of Paper.

– Explore each level and find hidden collectibles to unveil the heartfelt story behind A Tale of Paper. Discover Bonus Chapters – Complete the main adventure and unlock three prequel chapters, with a new character, new abilities, and new challenges.

