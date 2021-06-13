Dodgeball Academia Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Humble Games and developer Pocket Trap have announced sports RPG, Dodgeball Academia, for the Nintendo Switch PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). It will launch in 2021.

In a world where dodgeball is life, you join Otto at the academy and train to become the ultimate dodgeball champion. Across eight episodes, you’ll forge friendships and create rivals, all in the name of developing the best dodgeball team.

Level up Otto and develop a dynamic team across a vast and customizable party progression system. All the while, explore the vast Dodgeball Academia and uncover the long hidden truths that reside within the very walls you live, learn, and dominate in.

Explore and uncover the secrets of the Dodgeball Academia across its vast, diverse, and full of life campus.

Journey through a full-blown RPG story mode; complete with episodes, main quests, side quests, and school minigames.

Unlock and upgrade unique characters, diversifying your dodgeball team through an RPG style character and party progression.

Engage in action-packed dodgeball matches featuring a unique fighting game style that will put you up against challenging enemies and bosses.

Duke it out with a friend locally in a competitive local versus mode.

