RPG SacriFire Announced for Consoles and PC - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Pixelated Milk announced 90s-inspired RPG, SacriFire, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG. It will launch in 2022.

A Kickstarter campaign for the game is now live.

Here is an overview of the game:

SacriFire is an upcoming RPG, inspired by the 90s titles that began our love affair with gaming.

Key Features:

Dynamic Battles – Our combat engine merges real-time and turn-based styles to provide a fluid experience that is both challenging and satisfying. Fight alongside companions, choose from multiple weapons, target individual enemy body parts, and string attacks together to create elaborate combos.

– Our combat engine merges real-time and turn-based styles to provide a fluid experience that is both challenging and satisfying. Fight alongside companions, choose from multiple weapons, target individual enemy body parts, and string attacks together to create elaborate combos. High-Quality Presentation – Employing both pixel art and 3D graphics allows us to combine retro-style graphics with innovative digital effects wizardry. Hand-drawn and animated characters blend seamlessly with 3D-modeled environments.

– Employing both pixel art and 3D graphics allows us to combine retro-style graphics with innovative digital effects wizardry. Hand-drawn and animated characters blend seamlessly with 3D-modeled environments. Moral Complexity – SacriFire‘s original story aims to both respect and subvert the standard RPG tropes, so although you’ll feel right at home with our cast of lovable characters, you’ll never know what to expect next!

– SacriFire‘s original story aims to both respect and subvert the standard RPG tropes, so although you’ll feel right at home with our cast of lovable characters, you’ll never know what to expect next! A Tale of Two Worlds – Travel between the sprawling subterranean city of Antioch and the idyllic spirit paradise of Erebus in a well-developed game universe which includes elements of both fantasy and science-fiction.

– Travel between the sprawling subterranean city of Antioch and the idyllic spirit paradise of Erebus in a well-developed game universe which includes elements of both fantasy and science-fiction. Elaborate Gameplay Systems – Adopt diverse combat disciplines, craft weapons, solve puzzles and tackle imaginative dungeons.

– Adopt diverse combat disciplines, craft weapons, solve puzzles and tackle imaginative dungeons. Original Music and Professional Voice Acting – A brand new soundtrack composed by G4F and the legendary Motoi Sakuraba. The talented Sound Cadence Studios bring SacriFire‘s memorable cast to life!

