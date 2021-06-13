Xbox Games Showcase: Extended Event Set for June 17 - News

/ 335 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft announced an Xbox Games Showcase: Extended event on Thursday, June 17 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. It will be hosted by Kinda Funny Xcast's Parris Lilly.

The event will feature interviews with developers from Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, development partners, and more.

A huge thank you to @Xbox for the opportunity to host this showcase and have these extended conversations



It is an absolute honor #XboxBethesda — Parris (@vicious696) June 13, 2021

You can check out what went down during today's Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles