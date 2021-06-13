Battlefield 2042 Gets Gameplay Trailer - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE have released the gameplay trailer for Battlefield 2042.

View the trailer below:

Battlefield 2042 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Origin on October 22.

