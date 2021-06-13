Starfield is an Xbox Console Exclusive, Launches November 11, 2022 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 798 Views
Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios announced Starfield will be an Xbox console exclusive. It will launch on November 11, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
View the official teaser trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.
If any game was going to have a PS5 version, it would have been this. Since development started before the acquisition, they likely had a PS5 alpha build that was scrapped. This all but confirms Elder Scrolls and Fallout are XBox/PC exclusive as well, as they are much further out.
But... they need the money back right so it HAS to be multiplat...
Looking forward to seeing this in the show, they can take all the time they need to make it as good as it can get. I would rather wait than get a buggy disappointment
Also "PC Game", which means that this will probably come to "Steam" day 1 or they would have said "Windows 10" I think. I love GamePass for Windows so I do not care but those who prefer Steam, this is great news :)
Yes it is!! I'm one of the ones who prefer Steam! Very thankful Microsoft releases their games on Steam.
Glad it's exclusive, but much later release than I wanted to see.
You praise exclusive? You are part of a large problem.
I don’t see you bitchin when games are exclusive to sony consoles.
Don't own a PlayStation, try again. Always wondered who is more toxic, Xbox or PS. Guess I have my answer.
Haha, you talking about Who is more toxic? Look at the mirror. I don’t even own a Microsoft console. Try again :P
But Sony exclusive isn't a large problem, right?
He is a PC gamer, he bashes Sony just as much. He is very critical of all three console makers TBH, which is fair.
And there is also a difference between not bashing exclusivity at 110% volume, 24/7 (certainly it's rationale can be understood for why it exists and not everybody needs take that on as their personal crusade), compared to actively praising it. The latter isn't based in any direct benefit to any gamer, or any benefit to the game itself. So where is it coming from? Peasant loyalty? If there is some benefit of exclusivity like utilizing exclusive functions, then that is coherent commentary, but there is no attempt at that here. Just mindless boosterism.
How is exclusivity a problem here?
a. MS bought the studio, they can do whatever they want with it
b. it's a new IP, not some established series like the Final Fantasy hats from Sony recently
c. it's one less platform to optimize for, meaning the Xbox and PC versions will be better for it
he didn't even write that it was a problem. he wrote questioning why anybody would celebrate it. what is there to celebrate if it doesn't postively benefit themselves or the game? before MS deal, nobody was worrying how it would be a bad game because it was cross platform. the problem is blind peasant loyalism which can't discern its own and hobby's benefit from that of one single corporation. what is the point of discussion here if people can't think authentically but only function as flag waving peasant loyalists?
Also notice: nobody is even talking about the actual game, nobody cares about the gameplay.
Exclusives are great. They define the console. Sadly it's not. Gonna be playing it on my PC.
I would have preferred an announcement saying they finally hired beta testors, that would have been more thrilling than that trailer that shows simply nothing.