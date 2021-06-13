By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Starfield is an Xbox Console Exclusive, Launches November 11, 2022

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 798 Views

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios announced Starfield will be an Xbox console exclusive. It will launch on November 11, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC. 

View the official teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

19 Comments
Shiken (4 hours ago)

If any game was going to have a PS5 version, it would have been this. Since development started before the acquisition, they likely had a PS5 alpha build that was scrapped. This all but confirms Elder Scrolls and Fallout are XBox/PC exclusive as well, as they are much further out.

Libara (5 hours ago)

But... they need the money back right so it HAS to be multiplat...

Looking forward to seeing this in the show, they can take all the time they need to make it as good as it can get. I would rather wait than get a buggy disappointment

Imaginedvl (4 hours ago)

Also "PC Game", which means that this will probably come to "Steam" day 1 or they would have said "Windows 10" I think. I love GamePass for Windows so I do not care but those who prefer Steam, this is great news :)

TheTitaniumNub Imaginedvl (3 hours ago)

Yes it is!! I'm one of the ones who prefer Steam! Very thankful Microsoft releases their games on Steam.

Stellar_Fungk (4 hours ago)

:)

shikamaru317 (5 hours ago)

Glad it's exclusive, but much later release than I wanted to see.

Random_Matt shikamaru317 (4 hours ago)
bartkuz shikamaru317 (3 hours ago)

Exclusives are great. They define the console. Sadly it's not. Gonna be playing it on my PC.

smroadkill15 bartkuz (2 hours ago)

It's still a console exclusive, which they stated in the trailer.

Kanemaru (3 hours ago)
Random_Matt (4 hours ago)
