Starfield is an Xbox Console Exclusive, Launches November 11, 2022

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios announced Starfield will be an Xbox console exclusive. It will launch on November 11, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

View the official teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.

