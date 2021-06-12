Godfall Headed to PS4 on August 10, Fire and Darkness Expansion and Lightbringer Update Revealed - News

Counterplay Games announced during the Gearbox Software E3 2021 showcase Godfall will be coming to the PlayStation 4 on August 10. It will include a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version. Cross-generation co-op will be available.

On the same day as the PS4 version, the first and only paid expansion, Fire and Darkness, as well as the The Lightbringer free update will release. The free update adds an endgame mode and Cursed Loot. Over 40 new loot items, over 50 Valorplate skins , and more will be added as well.

Godfall is available for the PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Games Store.

