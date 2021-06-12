Rainbow Six Extraction Launches September 16 - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Montreal announced Rainbow Six Extraction will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 16.

View the cinematic reveal trailer below:

View the gameplay deep dive video below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is a one to three-player cooperative tactical first-person shooter. Assemble your elite team of Rainbow Six operators to launch incursions into the unpredictable containment zones and discover the mysteries behind the lethal alien threat called the Archæns. Knowledge, cooperation, and a tactical approach are your best weapons. Band together and put everything on the line as you take on an unknown enemy.

Cross-Benefits

The game will support cross-play and cross-save between all platform families on day one. Owners of both Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will instantly unlock the entire roster of 18 operators in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and will get the United Front cosmetic bundles in both games.

Key Features:

Lead Elite Rainbow Six Operators in Cooperative or Solo Play Squad up and create a team of up to three Operators or go solo. Pick from 18 of the Rainbow Six Operators that are best adapted to survive incursions. Each Operator has a specific set of weapons, gadgets, and abilities to master. The uniqueness and different playstyles of each Operator allows for limitless options to customize your roster. Striking the right balance on your team will be the key to success. Complete missions to level up your Operator, boost their stats, and gain access to new loadout options and powerful combat perks.

Risk it All in Unpredictable Containment Zones Set in four regions across the US, containment zones are dominated by the parasite, creating an unstable ecosystem within their walls. Use gadgets and the Operators’ abilities to overcome the situation to accomplish your objectives, and above all, extract from the containment zone. With a selection of 12 uniquely designed maps featuring procedurally generated challenges, enemies, infestation, and increasing difficulty, the dangers are unpredictable, but the rewards are richer the deeper you go. If an Operator fails to get to an extraction point, you and your team will have a choice: Leave your Operator behind to push on for bigger rewards or head back to mount a daring rescue. Those who don’t make it will find their operator MIA, making them temporarily unavailable for future missions. The only means of recovering an MIA Operator is to extract them before the parasite takes them over completely.

Fight a Lethal and Evolving Alien Threat The Chimera parasite and its evolving Archæns are highly lethal sentient organisms that are consuming and reshaping the landscape. The Rainbow Exogenous Analysis & Containment Team (REACT) hopes to learn from this unique but deadly phenomenon, and you will count on teammates and your instincts to face 10 parasitic archetypes such as: the vicious Spiker, the elusive Tormentor, and the summoning Apex. Survive the Sprawl, a flow of self-aware parasitic tissue that spreads over the containment zone and alters the ecosystem. Areas that were previously infested may be clear, while previously safe zones could be ravaged by the Sprawl and other deadly enemies. Work together to leverage the destruction technology from Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege to reinforce walls against attacks or tear them down to create offensive opportunities.



