Raji: An Ancient Epic Enhanced Edition Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Super.com and developer Nodding Heads Games have announced Raji: An Ancient Epic Enhanced Edition for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch in Q4 2021.

The Enhanced Edition of the ancient India-set action-adventure game features authentic Hindi voice-over, new game modes, and revamped gameplay features.

View the announcement trailer below:

