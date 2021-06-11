Fallout 76 Confirmed for Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase - News

Bethesda announced Fallout 76 will be at the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase to give fans a look at the future plans of the game for the rest of this year and beyond.

The Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase will take place on Sunday, June 13 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on Twitch.

Fallout 76 is available to play for free on all platforms until June 16 in celebration of E3. You will be able to take the Scrapbox and Survival Tent membership benefits for a test during the free play period. Fallout 76 is available for a discounted price of up to 67 percent off.

The Coming Storm in-game event starts on June 15 and ends on July 6. Once it starts you can visit the Atomic Shop to claim the Brotherhood of Steel Backpack Skin for free.

Fallout 76 is available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

