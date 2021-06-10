Two Point Campus Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 28 minutes ago

Publisher Sega and developer Two Point Studios have announced Two Point Campus for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nitnendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

In Two Point Campus, you’ll be tasked with building and running your very own campus environment, where the decisions you make will shape the lives of the students you enroll and the staff you hire. For the first time, build in the great outdoors as you develop your very own campus grounds, buildings, and surroundings. Lay down dorms, pathways, hedgerows and more with new easy-to-use creative tools. The only limit is your imagination (and your in-game bank balance).

The fun doesn’t stop there! The people of Two Point County have slightly different priorities when it comes to education, meaning your students get to enjoy a wide range of hilariously unusual courses such as Knight School, where they’ll learn jousting and practise the noble art of chivalry. The less martially inclined can hone their skills in Gastronomy, and collaborate on all sorts of oversized culinary delights, like gigantic pizzas and equally humongous pies.

However, it’s not all about serious education – you’ll also need to nurture your students, explore their personalities, and fulfil all their wants and needs! Surround them with friends, help them develop relationships and make sure they balance everyday schoolwork with extracurricular delights like gigs, societies, and sports. Academia has never been more appealing!

“We hope that the incredible Two Point community will love all the new creative freedom that Two Point Campus will bring and that new players will be intrigued by its setting and the quirky world we’re trying to build, packed with our trademark humour and charm”, said Gary Carr, Co-founder and Creative Director at Two Point Studios.

