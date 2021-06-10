Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Officially Announced, Launches Early 2022 - News

/ 199 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Entertainment have officially announced Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a Borderlands spin-off title. It will launch in early 2022.

The game features Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett, and Ashly Burch, along with her royal highness "Butt Stallion." More information on the game will be shared this summer.

Visit the official website here.

View the official announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles