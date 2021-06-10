Microsoft is Already Developing New Xbox Consoles - News

Ahead of its E3 showcase on Sunday, June 13 Microsoft has made a bunch of announcements this morning. Microsoft is committed to gaming and wants to get to a point where they are able to release a new game every quarter. In order to achieve this it plans invest in its first-party studios and continue to acquire more studios.

Liz Hamren, CVP of Gaming Experiences & Platforms, did say that Microsoft remains committed to making video game consoles and they are already working on future Xbox hardware.

"Cloud is key to our hardware and Game Pass roadmaps, but no one should think we're slowing down on our core console engineering. In fact, we're accelerating it," Hamren said.

"We're already hard at work on new hardware and platforms, some of which won't come to light for years. But even as we build for the future, we're focused on extending the Xbox experience to more devices today so we can reach more people."

Hamren added console will remain their flagship experience while they continue to expand in PC and mobile.

