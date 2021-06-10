Xbox Plans to Release A Game Every Quarter - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 545 Views
The Xbox and Microsoft executive team in an E3 pre-brief discussed the future for Xbox. The goal revolves around the success of Game Pass and xCloud to grow the Xbox business outside the 200 to 300 million or so console gamers to reach the total gaming population of around three billion.
"We want to get to a point of releasing a new game every quarter," Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty said. "Games take up to four or five years to make, and the reality is that not every project we start will make it to launch.
"But if you add all that up, that's how we've gotten to our state today, with two dozen studios making games across a variety of genres. And we know that a thriving entertainment service needs a consistent and exciting flow of new content so our portfolio will continue to grow as our service grows."
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer added, "The bottom line is that we simply put out more top quality games in front of more people than other companies.
"Across the Xbox ecosystem, we're now reaching hundreds of millions of people every month, and our total addressable market is going to grow, while others are relatively static. As the Xbox ecosystem grows in both content and total size, it becomes more valuable to both players and our partners.
"So right now, we are the only platform shipping games on console, PC and cloud simultaneously. Others bring console games to PC years later, not only making people buy their hardware upfront, but then charging them a second time to play on PC.
"And of course, all of our games are in our subscription service day one, full cross-platform included."
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella join in on the conversation saying that Microsoft and Xbox "can play a leading role in democratizing gaming and defining that future of interactive entertainment, quite frankly, at scale.
There are really three, I think, areas or key areas where we believe we have incredible competitive advantage. First is our leadership in cloud computing; second, the resources we have to build out the subscription value with Xbox Game Pass; and third is our overall focus on empowering creators. I'm really excited about the opportunity in gaming."
I'm assuming he's referring to having AAA games releasing every quarter which would be amazing.
Yeah, they've basically said in the past that having one AAA per quarter, plus a few AA and A tier exclusives each quarter, is their goal. They are well on their way to having at least one AAA per quarter now, seeing as they have 13 AAA studios, and an additional 5 AAA teams within those studios, for 18 AAA teams in total. With 18 AAA teams, they can have a 4 year dev cycle per game and still release 1 AAA per quarter, but acquiring a few more AAA studios would allow them to have a slightly less strict development schedule than 4 years.
Seems like a very conservative estimate with them already having 30+ internal development teams before you even factor in more acquisitions and "2nd party" from XGP.
Good goal to have and with the number of studios Xbox has, it's very likely they can do this. Now the next thing they'll have to worry about.....the quality of the games released each quarter.
They have quality studios, I think we can expect great games in the future!
in 2020 we have : Ori and the will of the wisp, Gears Tactics, Battletoads,Tell me why, Wasteland 3 (Multi),Call of the Sea, Phantasy star Online (in America) Bleeding Edge and Minecraft Dungeons.
Grounded (in early acces) and Microsoft Flying Simulator 2020 (Pc only)
They already are releasing more games.
That’s great and sounds achievable. I came from an IGN article that wrote: “ Xbox also announced that it would commit to bringing at least one first-party game to Xbox Game Pass every quarter going forward” which was kinda misleading, but thankfully wrong.
Woah, that is like 4 games a year!
He was referring to games that take 4-5 years to make. Obviously any of their studios that make A or AA budget games will pump those out more frequently. If their goal is to pump out a Halo, Avowed, or Starfield budget game every quarter that's crazy awesome!
I wonder when they'll start doing that
They already are. These things take years to develop and it also really shows how ABYSMAL of a first party state Xbox really had lol. But this year alone they're releasing Psychonauts 2, Age of Empires IV, Halo Infinite, and if the rumors are true, Forza Horizon 5. They may announce more releasing this year on Sunday at E3. I doubt Starfield will come out this year just due to too many games releasing around the same time.