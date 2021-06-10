Xbox Plans to Continue to Acquire More Studios and Invest in Studios Behind Tentpole Franchises - News

/ 551 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Xbox and Microsoft executive team in an E3 pre-brief discussed the future for Xbox. This included Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty who revealed they are not done acquiring studios and plan to continue investing in its studios behind their tentpole franchises.

Xbox have been quickly growing its first-party lineup of studios with acquisitions and the opening of new studios starting in 2018 growing from just five first-party studios to 23.

The list of new studios and acquisitions include Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media and its eight studios, The Initiative who is developing the new Perfect Dark game, Hellblade developer Ninaj Theory, Fallout: New Vegas developer Obsidian Entertainment, and many more.

"First and foremost, we are committed to building a diverse collection of studios that deliver a predictable pipeline of high-quality games," said Booty. "We’re committed to creating games that generate excitement, anticipation, and engagement with our fans, and we’re doing that in a few ways."

"First, we continue to invest in the studios behind our tentpole franchises," he added.

Tentpole franchises being Halo from 343 Industries, Forza from Turn 10 and Playground Games, Sea of Thieves from Rare, The Elder Scrolls from Bethesda, and many more.

"Second, we are growing our studios organisation through acquisition. We use a filter of 'people, teams and ideas' to keep us disciplined. People that we have relationships with, teams who have delivered games through both success and have seen some adversity, and studios that have a proven track record of new ideas."

He added the support from Microsoft has led Xbox to acquire smaller studios, as well as one of the biggest gaming companies in the industry like Bethesda.

"The support that we get from the company has enabled us to acquire smaller studios like Tim Schaefer’s Double Fine, mid-size studios like Obsidian, and of course, industry giants like Bethesda," he added.

"Finally, we work with independent studios to bring first-party exclusives to Xbox. Games like Ori and the Will of the Wisps from Moon Studios and Tell Me Why from Dontnod."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles