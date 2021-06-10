Xbox Plans to Release A Game Every Quarter - News

/ 609 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Xbox and Microsoft executive team in an E3 pre-brief discussed the future for Xbox. The goal revolves around the success of Game Pass and xCloud to grow the Xbox business outside the 200 to 300 million or so console gamers to reach the total gaming population of around three billion.

"We want to get to a point of releasing a new game every quarter," Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty said. "Games take up to four or five years to make, and the reality is that not every project we start will make it to launch.

"But if you add all that up, that's how we've gotten to our state today, with two dozen studios making games across a variety of genres. And we know that a thriving entertainment service needs a consistent and exciting flow of new content so our portfolio will continue to grow as our service grows."

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer added, "The bottom line is that we simply put out more top quality games in front of more people than other companies.

"Across the Xbox ecosystem, we're now reaching hundreds of millions of people every month, and our total addressable market is going to grow, while others are relatively static. As the Xbox ecosystem grows in both content and total size, it becomes more valuable to both players and our partners.

"So right now, we are the only platform shipping games on console, PC and cloud simultaneously. Others bring console games to PC years later, not only making people buy their hardware upfront, but then charging them a second time to play on PC.

"And of course, all of our games are in our subscription service day one, full cross-platform included."

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella join in on the conversation saying that Microsoft and Xbox "can play a leading role in democratizing gaming and defining that future of interactive entertainment, quite frankly, at scale.

There are really three, I think, areas or key areas where we believe we have incredible competitive advantage. First is our leadership in cloud computing; second, the resources we have to build out the subscription value with Xbox Game Pass; and third is our overall focus on empowering creators. I'm really excited about the opportunity in gaming."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles