PS5 Best-Selling Console in the UK in May, Xbox Series X|S #2, Resident Evil Village Top Seller

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in May 2021, according to GfK Entertainment. The console saw a big increase on available stock after two slow months.

The Xbox Series X|S saw more units hit the market, however, it had to settle for second place for another month.

The Nintendo Switch has seen fairly consistent sales all year along, right behind the Xbox Series X|S to take third place. Switch sales are down year-on-year in 2021, which isn't a big surprise as last year the console saw a huge boost in sales due to the COVID-19 lockdown and the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Switch sales are up 60 percent in 2021 to date when compared to 2019.

There were nearly 200,000 game consoles sold in the UK during May. This is 17 percent higher than in May 2020 and 162 percent higher than in May 2019.

Overall, UK console sales in 2021 through May are up 22 percent compared to 2020 through the first five mnoths.

Resident Evil Village was the best-selling game in the UK in May 2021. It outsold the number two game, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, by nearly double. 43 percent of Resident Evil Village sales were on the PlayStation 5, 31 percent on the Xbox, 15 percent on the PlayStation 4, and 11 percent on PC.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends debuted in 13th, while Miitopia debuted in 19th.

Here are the software charts:

GSD May 2021 Top 20 Games (Digital + Physical)

Position Title 1 Resident Evil: Village (Capcom) 2 Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (EA) 3 FIFA 21 (EA) 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5 NBA 2K21 (2K Games) 6 Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) 7 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision Blizzard) 8 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* (Nintendo) 9 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 10 New Pokemon Snap* (Nintendo) 11 Mortal Kombat 11 (Warner Bros) 12 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 13 Hood: Outlaws & Legends (Focus Home Interactive) 14 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury* (Nintendo) 15 Pokémon Sword* (Nintendo) 16 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* (Nintendo) 17 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) 18 Minecraft (Microsoft) 19 Miitopia (Nintendo)* 20 It Takes Two (EA)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

