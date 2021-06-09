AMD’s Super Resolution on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 'Makes This Generation of Consoles Really Quite Exciting' - News

AMD's supersampling tech, FidelityFX Super Resolution, is set to launch in the future for the Xbox Seris X|S and PlayStation 5.

The solo developer of The Falconeer Tomas Sala speaking with GamingBolt said the FidelityFX Super Resolution technology "makes this generation of consoles really quite exciting."

Sala when asked about how the FidelityFX Super Resolution technology will help developers and responded by saying "It’s a tough one. And I think lots of gamers would love to see a single answer, some sort of template of what next-gen is. But clearly each developer will have artistic and technical reasons for say going for 4k60 or 30fps or doing 1800p60 with new tech to upscale.

"It is really about what works per game, and developers will have another option with Super Resolution. I think a fair number will decide to use it, so they can spend that GPU power on pushing the graphical envelope forward to its breaking limit. Some might use and still decide to hit 30 fps or sub 4k, just to enable worlds that push nearly generational limits. I think all of this makes this generation of consoles really quite exciting."

Sala added that the next generation of hardware and technology like AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution help developer fulful their artistic visions with fewer limitations than in previous generations.

"In general, on the comparisons between hardware this generation, I think it is about removing limits for developers and artists to create," he said. "I’m one guy at the intersection of generations making an open world air combat game, there’s studios with 20 people doing mind bogglingly beautiful open world games or recreating entire galaxies.

"For me the hardware and tech becomes less and less relevant, the limits are being removed, the walls broken down, that’s what’s important. And you can see how different platforms are fostering different kinds of creativity and such a huge variety of scales, and heck that’s exciting."

The Falconeer is currently available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The Falconeer: Warrior Edition is set to launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on August 5.

