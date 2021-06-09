Evil Dead: The Game Gameplay to Premier at Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live - News

/ 210 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Evil Dead: The Game was announced at The Game Awards 2020 and since the announcement we have heard very little on the game.

The official Evil Dead: The Game Twitter account revealed the first gameplay video of the game will premiere on Thursday, June 10 at Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live.

Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live will start on Thursday, June 10 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST and be around two hours in length. It will feature over 30 games with new game announcements and "long-awaited updates" on previously announced games.

Ash’s little sister is back for revenge



Here’s your first look at Cheryl Williams in Evil Dead: The Game



Get ready for the unveiling of Evil Dead in action. The official first Gameplay Video will be world premiering this week Thursday June 10 exclusively at the @summergamefest. pic.twitter.com/4SdMRb1WFu — EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) June 8, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles