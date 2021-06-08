The Eternal Castle [Remastered] Headed to PS4 on June 24 - News

Developer Severed Press announced the side-scrolling cinematic adventure game, The Eternal Castle [Remastered], will launch for the PlayStation 4 on June 24 for $14.99 / €14.99.

The game first launched for PC via Steam in January 2019 and for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in May 2020.

View the PS4 trailer for the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:



The title sends the player on a powerful journey packed with dangers and challenges through fast-paced melee action, calibrated ranged attacks, and/or cautious stealth approaches. Immerse yourself or speedrun through levels featuring random events, encounters, traps, riddles and exploration, in a semi-procedural world designed for replayability. Each world features a unique atmosphere, written through different personal and second hand experiences, re-applied to fit a post A.I. fallout world set several hundred years in the future.

Key Features:

Enjoy the atmosphere, strategize, or speedrun through a post-AI fallout packed with challenges.

Go through the adventure alone or with a friend in local co-op mode.

Play over 20 levels across five unique worlds.

Boss fights at the end of each world, plus two final Bosses.

Use up to 10 different weapons found in different worlds.

Unlock up to 10 different items to gain different abilities.

Find 30 missing fragments to get back home.

Repeat the dream for as many times as you can before officially dying.

Unlock extra episode “Lost Tales” and learn of a brave sacrifice.

Unlock secret Player-versus-Player Versus Mode in Dojo and Death Arena.

