Dying Light Hellraid Update Adds New Story Mode, Weapons, Enemy, and More

Developer Techland has released a new update for the original Dying Light. It is the second Hellraid update and adds a new story mode, a new Hellraid rank Vanquisher, new weapons, and more.

"Dust off your weapons and turn on the old arcade machine again, adventurer," reads an update from Techland via Steam. "Something’s happened inside Ba’al’s Temple and now you can feel two energies calling you from within. One seems familiar, you might’ve heard it before, answered it even. Yet still, it feels changed. But the other one, it’s new. Though mysterious and eerie, the more you listen to it, the more it attracts you. So much that you can’t help but peek at what’s behind the portal…

"New challenges to face, new areas to discover, and an ally who needs your help—an ancient conflict reignites and you must prepare for an inevitable clash. But remember the mysteries of the Ba’al’s Temple are well-guarded, and the fate of the one person who could guide you to the truth depends on you. Should you succeed, however, you’ll earn a powerful bow, Corrupted Justice, which might tip the balance in the upcoming confrontation with the forces of evil.

"We’ll be adding more quests to the story mode with future updates as we gradually unveil the plot. While waiting for the new episodes, check out what’s changed in raid mode, as we’ve introduced visual and gameplay changes into the whole realm. You’ll notice the Temple’s atmosphere is much grimmer now and encounter a new type of enemy—a skeleton with a large shield. Kill it for a chance to get Bonecruncher, a two-handed hammer, but don’t sweat it if luck’s not on your side. You can also get it as a reward for reaching a new rank—Vanquisher."

Read the patch notes below:

We’ve added story mode to Hellraid

Now players can choose between story mode and raid mode upon entering Hellraid

We’ve introduced a new Hellraid rank: Vanquisher

We’ve added new sounds and animations

Level’s contours now appear on the minimap

We’ve added new weapons—a bow (in story mode) and a two-handed hammer, and a stamina potion

Players will now encounter a new enemy—a skeleton with a large shield

Players no longer need to stash and retrieve their equipment upon entering and leaving Hellraid

Balance and visual changes

Minor tweaks and bug fixes

The sequel to Dying Light, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on December 7.

