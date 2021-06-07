Forza Motorsport for Xbox Series X|S is a 'Huge Generational Leap' - News

Creative director of the upcoming Forza Motorsport Chris Esaki in the latest Forza Monthly stream said the upcoming racing game will have more changes to the physics than were made between Forza Motorsport 4 and 7. He calls it a "huge generational leap."

"To put the physics work into perspective for everyone here, the changes we made from Forza Motorsport 7 until now, is more than the changes that we made from Forza Motorsport 4 through 7," said Esaki. "So it's basically a huge generational leap coming to the game.

"The name of the game is Forza Motorsport. There's no sequential 8 after the title. It really is an all-new Forza Motorsport experience."

Forza Motorsport is in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

