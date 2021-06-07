Bright Memory: Infinite New Screenshots, Gameplay Trailer to Release on June 10 - News

Developer FYQD-Studio has released a new set of screenshots of Bright Memory: Infinite via Twitter and announced a new gameplay trailer will release at GameSpot’s Play for All stream on June 10.

Bright Memory: Infinite will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2021. It will launch later for the PlayStation 5.

View the new screenshots below:



Here is an overview of the game:

A Rich Sci-fi Story

Bright Memory: Infinite is set in a sprawling, futuristic metropolis in the year 2036.

The player will take on the role of Shelia, a member of the Supernatural Science Research Organization (SRO), an organization in possession of more advanced science and technology than even the military. Bright Memory: Infinite is full of breathtaking fun and exciting action, such as navigating a spaceship that can travel through time, battling ancient samurai displaced from 1000 years ago to the present, and exploring a wormhole that has appeared on Earth.

High-Speed 3D Combat

By now I’m sure everyone has seen Bright Memory: Infinite‘s appearance on Inside Xbox. In addition to the deep and rich story, another main feature of the game is its adrenaline-pumping gameplay design. With the way I’ve designed the battle system, players can experience lightning-fast combat using a variety of skills to create their own personalized style of fighting. Basically, any skills can be combined and will generate different effects when utilized and it’s up to the player to figure out how to best use these skills both in and out of battle. Some skills can be used to overcome certain obstacles or solve certain puzzles, be it in combat or while exploring the futuristic world.

Stunning Visual Effects

The quality of the graphics of Bright Memory: Infinite for the Xbox Series X is the aspect I focused most on throughout the game’s development, in order to truly harness and show off the abilities of the next-gen system. This can particularly be seen in the wormholes appearing in the game. I’ve also made use of the dramatic visual effects made possible by the Xbox Series X, which can be seen in dynamic scenes in which wind, rain, leaves, and pebbles are visibly sucked toward a wormhole as the player explores their surroundings. These stunning visual effects are all possible thanks to DirectX Raytracing (DXR) on the Xbox Series X.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

