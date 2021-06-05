Trifox Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Big Sugar and developer Glowfish Interactive have announced action adventure game, Trifox, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Q1 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Trifox is a colorful and cartoonish action adventure featuring a phenomenal fox with a multitude of talents! After his home is attacked and his TV remote stolen, Trifox sets out in pursuit of the mysterious looters in an action-packed adventure inspired by the golden age of 3D platformers. Use magic, might, and marvelous gadgets to outfox foes across four danger-filled worlds as you fight your way to a final showdown at Villain HQ!

Key Features:

Three Different Classes – Wield a giant hammer as a Warrior! Master magic and mystery as a Mage! Use a backpack full of gadgets as an Engineer!

– Wield a giant hammer as a Warrior! Master magic and mystery as a Mage! Use a backpack full of gadgets as an Engineer! Mix-and-Match Styles – Customize your Trifox by combining different class-based abilities! Want to cast spells and fire a Gatling Gun? No problem!

– Customize your Trifox by combining different class-based abilities! Want to cast spells and fire a Gatling Gun? No problem! 30 Abilities to Unlock – Collect and spend coins to gain new skills, such as Spike Slam, Shield Bubble, Guided Missile, and many more!

– Collect and spend coins to gain new skills, such as Spike Slam, Shield Bubble, Guided Missile, and many more! Four Worlds to Beat – Fight hordes of enemies, traverse platforming pitfalls, overcome environmental puzzles, and battle big angry bosses!

– Fight hordes of enemies, traverse platforming pitfalls, overcome environmental puzzles, and battle big angry bosses! A Modern Retro Adventure – A new and fresh experience designed to evoke the spirit of classic 3D platformers!

