Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Sequel is in 'Very Early Planning Stages' - News

posted 33 minutes ago

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night originally released in June 2019 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and just this past week a sequel to the game was announced by publisher 505 Games.

A tweet from the official Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Twitter account revealed publisher 505 Games and developer ArtPlay are in the "very early planning stages for a Bloodstained sequel." The development resources are currently "focused on completing Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night's upcoming content." A lot of content is planned for the game.

Regarding recent reports, @505_Games and @ArtplayEN are in very early planning stages for a #Bloodstained sequel. However, current development resources are focused on completing Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night's upcoming content. We have a lot planned for you. pic.twitter.com/yPV0n31gBX — Bloodstained: RotN (@SwordOrWhip) June 4, 2021

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is available now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, iOS and Android.

