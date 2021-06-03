Minecraft Dungeons Tops 11.5 Million Unique Players in 1 Year - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers Mojang Studios and Double Eleven released Minecraft Dungeons just over one year ago on May 26, 2020. To celebrate the one year anniversary Mojang has released an infographic revealing some numbers for the game.

Minecraft Dungeons has had over 11.5 million unique players from 232 countries and territories to date.

"The Dungeons Anniversary Event Celebration is at the zenith of its festivities, with plenty of cake (and in-game goodies) left for everyone! Unbelievable! If I had known turning one year old meant a free cap I would’ve pestered my parents when I was a toddler! If you haven’t yet claimed your rewards from the seasonal trials, make sure you grab them before June 8!" reads the announcement post.

