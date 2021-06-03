The Knight of Nephiart Announced for PSVR, SteamVR, and Oculus Quest - News

Developer VR RPG has announced he Knight of Nephiart for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation VR, SteamVR, and Oculus Quest 1 and 2. It will launch in Spring 2022.

View a gameplay video demoing the battle system below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A player, as a knight, leads the party and fights against a great evil. A player can experience the adventure in a fantasy world while looking around 360 degrees in virtual reality.

Key Features:

RPG exclusively for virtual reality.

First-person perspective that allows you to look around while walking.

Turn-based combat system.

Battles with multiple characters against a herd of monsters.

