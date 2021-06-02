PlayStation's Team Asobi is Expanding, Developing 'Colorful Games for All Ages' - News

posted 3 hours ago

The Tokyo-based PlayStation studio Team Asobi via the PlayStation Blog has provided an update on what is happening with the studio.

Team Asobi developed the PlayStation 5 game, Astro’s Playroom, and since its launch in November 2020 has been growing and expanding. Their goal is to develop "fun, colorful games for all ages."

The studio has also updated its logo to reflect what Team Asobi means. It will be shown in future productions. You can now follow Team Asobi on social media sites Twitter and Instagram.

"Following the release of Astro’s Playroom for PlayStation 5, Team Asobi is now spreading its wings and growing bigger! said Team Asobi Studio Director and Creative Director Nicolas Doucet. "This is a very exciting time for the team, and we are very much looking forward to this next chapter. We wanted to take this chance to thank all of you, the PlayStation fans, for your kind words of support over the years, especially since Astro made its big debut on PlayStation 5 alongside the DualSense wireless controller.

"While we are growing and challenging bigger things, our mission at heart remains the same as ever: bring you PlayStation magic, innovation and put smiles on your faces with fun, colorful games for all ages.

"To go alongside this news, we are proud to show our new logo which you will see in our future productions. We took inspiration from what Team Asobi meant to us. Some of the old-timers might recognize other influences from the PlayStation early days as well!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

