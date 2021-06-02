Days Gone Dev Bend Studio Working on New Open-World IP - News

The Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst in a Q&A with the PlayStation Blog has revealed Days Gone developer Sony Interactive Entertainment Bend Studio is working on a new open-world IP.

"New IP is incredibly important to us. New IP is the lifeblood of gaming," said Hulst. "But, new IP is just one aspect of our strategy. Ultimately, I want PlayStation Studios to be fiercely daring, to take risks.

"I want us to continue to embrace the legacy of PlayStation, pushing the boundaries of gaming, keep making games that matter. Games that, probably, wouldn’t have been made anywhere else.

"And you know, Bend Studio is working on a very exciting new IP that they’re very, very passionate about. They’re building on the deep open-world systems that they developed with Days Gone. So I’m really happy for Bend Studio."

Days Gone launched for the PlayStation 4 in April 2019 and for PC on May 18, 2021.

