GhostWire: Tokyo to Support Ray Tracing on PS5

Tango Gameworks’ upcoming PlayStation 5 timed exclusive, GhostWire: Tokyo, will have support for ray tracing on the PS5, according to the game's PlayStation.com page.

"With ray tracing and HDR, the power and speed of the PlayStation 5 console allows you to explore Tango Gameworks' unique vision of Tokyo twisted by a supernatural presence," reads the page. The game on the PS5 also support haptic feedpack, adaptive triggers, Tempest 3D audio, and fast loading.

Tango Gameworks, who is a developer under ZeniMax Media, was acquired by Microsoft in March 2021 and is now officially part of Xbox Game Studios. However, a deal was already in place with Sony for GhostWire: Tokyo to be a PS5 console exclusive for one year.

GhostWire: Tokyo will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC in October 2021 and a year later for the Xbox Series X|S.

